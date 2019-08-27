Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,306 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 93.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29.0% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,851,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

