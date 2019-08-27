Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 135,213 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 904,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after purchasing an additional 326,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. 6,542,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,298,758. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

