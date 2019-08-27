Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $82.42 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $82,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $9,658,620 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.49 on Tuesday, hitting $223.59. The stock had a trading volume of 362,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.82 and a 200 day moving average of $246.49. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

