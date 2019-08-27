Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $2,242,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.24. 216,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,653. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.