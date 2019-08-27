Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. 2,505,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

