Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,809 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 98,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,157. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

