Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Mirada Plc. (LON:MIRA) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 143,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83.

About Mirada (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV operators and broadcast in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Digital TV & Broadcast and Mobile. The company offers Iris end-to-end software solution that provides a platform to discover and consume broadcast and Internet-based content to clients' subscribers; Iris Service Delivery Platform, which provides access to configuration settings, statistics, content management, and other features; and Inspire UI, a user interface for various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

