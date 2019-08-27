Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 19,773 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 144,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 93,992 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. 750,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,019,755. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

