Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $2,486,785.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,612. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $73.45. 532,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.