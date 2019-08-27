Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 26,118 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after buying an additional 2,395,193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,009,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,132 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $91,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,498,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,182 shares of company stock worth $46,555,196 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

