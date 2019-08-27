Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $3,142,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.57. 39,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,585. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $109.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.81.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

