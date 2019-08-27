Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

MUB traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $115.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,996. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

