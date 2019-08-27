Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,580 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

Raytheon stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.85. 996,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,102. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

