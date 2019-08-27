MintCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. MintCoin has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $205.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

