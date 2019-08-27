Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $57.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 225 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.85.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
