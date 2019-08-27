Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Update

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MIME traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. 370,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,903. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $539,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 27,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $1,190,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 608,882 shares of company stock valued at $27,297,528 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,091,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,096 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

