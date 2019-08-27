Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MSBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

MSBI opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $643.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $91,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,474.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 22,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $598,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,636 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 73,150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

