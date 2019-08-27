Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 4,177 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Standpoint Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.03. 424,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.