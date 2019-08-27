Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 25.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 36.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 24.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their target price on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.37.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.99. 9,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

