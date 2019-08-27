Metronome (MET) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $74,912.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00006047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $24.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.01310639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,232,638 coins and its circulating supply is 9,470,514 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

