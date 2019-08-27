Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Trimmed by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

MRK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. 270,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,356,066. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.