Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Wingstop makes up approximately 0.5% of Menta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.18. 12,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,861. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.10, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research firms have commented on WING. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

In other Wingstop news, insider Maurice Cooper sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $30,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $445,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,380 shares of company stock worth $943,951 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

