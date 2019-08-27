Menta Capital LLC Takes $933,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ryder System by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $92,255.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

R traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 13,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

