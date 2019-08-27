Menta Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Menta Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 126.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 248.2% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 39,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 210.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 247,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 167,890 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 23.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 6.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

