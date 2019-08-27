Menta Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Menta Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. 189,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,347. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.