Menta Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Menta Capital LLC cut its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 179,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 125,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 94,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 88,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $44,091.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,323.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $975,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. 12,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

