Menta Capital LLC Has $966,000 Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Menta Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 685.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. 20,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,112. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.74. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

