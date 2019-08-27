Menta Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,331 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of A10 Networks worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 238,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $108,134.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEN. ValuEngine cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 8,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,485. A10 Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

