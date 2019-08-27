Menta Capital LLC Cuts Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Menta Capital LLC trimmed its position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health accounts for approximately 0.5% of Menta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 726,444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,146. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. Guggenheim began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

