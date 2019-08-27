Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ MNLO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 114,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

