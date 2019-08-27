Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.75

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 6063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $397.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

