Medallia’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MDLA)

Medallia’s (NASDAQ:MDLA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 28th. Medallia had issued 15,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $325,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:MDLA opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. Medallia has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $44.72.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

