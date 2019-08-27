McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $70.88.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $174,176.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,955 shares of company stock worth $1,138,508. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.