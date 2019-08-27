Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a 1-year low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 67.75 ($0.89). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.65.

Get Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 alerts:

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.