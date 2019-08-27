Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 314,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $260,331.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Materion by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Materion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,858. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Materion has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.43 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

