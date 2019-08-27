Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,924,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 2,273,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.37.

In related news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,839.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,713,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.6% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,204,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,542,000 after purchasing an additional 636,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,123,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,637,000 after purchasing an additional 55,593 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $258.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

