Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

