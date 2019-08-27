Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MBUU. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,473. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $535.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 651,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 284,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.