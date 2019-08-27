M Carl Johnson III Acquires 30,000 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Director M Carl Johnson III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

M Carl Johnson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, M Carl Johnson III acquired 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 489,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 851.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nautilus to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

