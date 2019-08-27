LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading Down 1.5%

LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s share price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.37, approximately 154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

LUNDIN PET AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

