Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) CEO Buys $98,550.00 in Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LMNX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. 14,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.09 million, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.77. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $30.73.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $83.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the second quarter worth approximately $10,618,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 19.8% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,060,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,165,000 after acquiring an additional 505,040 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the first quarter worth $7,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 271,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the first quarter worth $6,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

