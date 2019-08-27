Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Down 2.9%

Lumina Gold Corp (CVE:LUM)’s share price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, approximately 24,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 55,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Lumina Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.93 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $219.77 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.39 and a quick ratio of 12.25.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.

