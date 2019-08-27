LSV Asset Management Makes New $35.07 Million Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,738,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,070,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.67% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILPT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $15,793,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $10,086,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $9,105,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $8,471,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,853,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,127. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

