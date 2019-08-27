LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,881 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Dover by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dover Corp has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

