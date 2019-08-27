LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 115,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 89,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $275.37. The stock had a trading volume of 884,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.24 and its 200 day moving average is $250.86. The company has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

