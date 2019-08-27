LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Loews by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 246,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 151,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Loews by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $36,507.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $586,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,669. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on L. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

