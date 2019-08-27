LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,424,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,806,951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,884,429,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,809,000 after purchasing an additional 729,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,896,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $994,664,000 after purchasing an additional 110,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,342,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

ISRG stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,280. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $13,724,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.