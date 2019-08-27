LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 970 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,173,000 after buying an additional 139,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,436,000 after buying an additional 372,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $3,821,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.15. 561,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,555. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.90.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

