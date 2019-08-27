Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $2,881.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00251041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.01310464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

