Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,204,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 2,758,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $36,507.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $664,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $485,213.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Loews by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Loews by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Loews by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

L traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Loews has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loews will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.80%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.